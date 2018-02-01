Caribbean Premier League to start on August 8

New Delhi: The Hero Caribbean League and Cricket Windies have announced that the sixth edition of the tournament will take place between August 8 and 16 September 2018.

Guyana and Trinidad Tobago will lock horns in the tournament opener on August 8.

"The Hero CPL is now the start of our domestic season and we are delighted that we have found a window when all of the best cricketers from the Caribbean will be available to take part. We are sure that 2018 will be the biggest season yet," CPL's chief operating officer Pete Russell said.

The six-team tournament has been scheduled to avoid matches coinciding with the West Indies' international games, allowing marquee players to submit their names for this year's draft.