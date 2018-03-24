Cameron Bancroft accused of ball tampering on Day 3 of Cape Town Test

New Delhi: The current Test series between South Africa and Australia is getting marred by uglier controversies with each passing day. After Australian cricket team on Friday laid an official complaint over what coach Darren Lehmann labelled "disgraceful" behaviour by spectators during the third Test against, Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft on Saturday was accused of tampering with the ball.

The incident came into light during South Africa’s second innings when Cameron Bancroft was spotted doing something fishy with the ball on cameras. He seemed to have a tiny yellow 'chip-like' object in his pocket which he later flung inside his trouser. The umpires upon spotting that had a chat with Bancroft.

Before the umpires intervened, Faf saw that on television in the dressing room and was gesturing to his team-mates that Bancroft was using an external object perhaps to alter the condition of the ball.

Pacer Dale Steyn who has been out of the series due to injury too tweeted the image of Bancroft putting the yellow object in his trousers.

Can we talk about this? pic.twitter.com/cmpRrOArgD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018

In the two Tests played so far, numerous incidents of ICC code-of-conduct breach have already taken place. Apart from the never ending on-field verbal jibes incidents of Lyon ball-drop, stairwell stoush between Warner- De Kock, Rabada-Smith shoulder contact have been the unwanted highlights of the high-voltage series.