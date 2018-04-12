Calf injury forces Raina out of next two IPL matches

New Delhi: With Kedar Jadhav already ruled out of the tournament due to a torn hamstring, Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday suffered another blow after explosive batsman Suresh Raina was ruled out for the next two games because of a calf injury.

The southpaw sustained the injury during CSK’s successful run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders on their home ground on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth 203, Raina asked for medical attention in the tenth over of the match after completing a single against Sunil Narine. Before eventually getting out for 14 off 12 balls, Raina struggled to run between the wickets.

Earlier Kedar Jadhav was ruled out of this year’s IPL after he sustained a major hamstring injury during Chennai’s opening campaign against Mumbai Indians at Wankhade, Mumbai. During run-chase, Jadhav went back to the pavilion retired-hurt, but later came back in the final over to help Chennai cross the line.

Chennai's next two fixtures are against Kings XI Punjab on April 15 and Rajasthan Royals on April 20.

However, South African batsman Faf du Plessis is expected to be available for Sunday's match as he is recovering from a finger injury and a side strain.

Chennai’s homecoming after serving a ban of two years has just not been the way team would have liked. With the home games being shifted out of Chennai due to political turmoil in the state, injury troubles in the squad there is a lot to think and work upon for CSK skipper MS Dhoni and the team management.