Bumrah's maiden five-wicket haul keeps India in hunt

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden five-wicket haul helped the visitors restrict South Africa to a bare minimum lead (7 runs) as they bundled Proteas out for 194 in their first innings on Day 2 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Indian batting order showed more application as they were 49/1 at the end of day’s play with Murali Vijay (13) and KL Rahul (16) at the crease, putting India ahead by 42 runs.

Parthiv Patel opened the Indian innings with Murali Vijay, the team management wanted to protect KL Rahul from the new ball but that didn’t go as per plan as Patel was dismissed quickly by Vernon Philander on 16.

Rahul later joined Murali Vijay in the middle and the duo showed more patience than the first innings as they batted for 12 overs, stitching 32 runs in the process.

On a pitch that is offering extensive lateral movement, anything above 175 could be a match-winning total for India. Vijay-Rahul would aim to form a formidable partnership when they take the field on Day 3.

Earlier, Hashim Amla’s gritty 61-run knock helped South Africa take 7-run first innings led. The 34-year-old slammed 37th Test fifty of his Test career.

Vernon Philander (35) and Kagiso Rabada’s (30) proved handy for the hosts as they bettered the Indian total.