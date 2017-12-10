Bumrah's Grandfather found dead in Sabarmati River

Santok Singh Bunrah’s body was recovered from Sabarmati River between Gandhi Bridge and Dadhichi Bridge by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES). The 84-year-old was reported missing on Friday. He was in Ahmedabad to meet his grandson, according to a complaint filed by Santok’s daughter Rajinder Kaur.According to Ahmedabad mirror, when he went to meet Jasprit's mother Daljit Kaur at a city school where she is a teacher, she refused to allow my father any contact with Jasprit. She even refused to share her son's phone number so that father could talk to him. My father was grief-stricken by this, said Kaur.The octogenarian was a living a deplorable life in Uttarakhand, driving auto for living and continued to live in rented house till he went missing and eventually found dead at the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad.Jasprit Bumrah, however, is in the Indian squad that is playing the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.