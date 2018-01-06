Brendon McCullum hilariously gets hit by ball on head while fielding in BBL match

New Delhi: Intense BBL League encounters are also known to bring a lot of hilarious moments to the game. Funny incident took place in the match between Brisbane Heat and the Perch Scorchers which involved New Zealand great Brendon McCullum.

Crowd of over 35,000 was in AWW.. moment when McCullum got struck by the ball while fielding. The ball was hit by the batsman, which was immediately caught by teammate, Yasir Shah. Yasir threw the ball back and it caught McCullum’s head on its way back.

The incident funnily happened while McCullum was wired up to the commentators, who too kept laughing while trying to discuss what happened.