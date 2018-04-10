Bravo’s ‘Wankhade Special’ made our comeback memorable: Hussey

New Delhi: The ‘Yellow Brigade’ made a sensational comeback to IPL, defeating hosts Mumbai Indians in the final over thriller on Saturday. Struggling at 118-8, Kedar Jadhav retiring with a torn hamstring injury, Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30 balls) scripted one of the most amazing chases in the tournament’s history. Though Bumrah got rid of Bravo in the second last over but finishing touches provided by injured Kedar made Chennai’s comeback win memorable.

Elated by win, assistant coach Mike Mussey hailed the batting performance by all-rounder Bravo. Mike also credited Kedar for resilience shown in the final over. Talking about the unbelievable comeback Mr. Cricket said, “It was an amazing feeling. I never thought we were going to win the game half way through in our batting innings. But Bravo played a magnificent innings and showed a fighting spirit. Even guys in the end were antastic. Imran Tahir and Kedar Jadhav to come in with a torn hamstring and was able to finish it off was an incredible feeling. It made everyone happy. It was a great welcome back for CSK in the tournament.”

Terming Bravo’s ‘Wankhade Special’ as of the best, Hussey asserted that there were a lot of mistakes made in the second half and there was a lot to learn from the game.

“Bravo has been a fantastic all-rounder for a long time. Couple of contributions lower down the order go us over the line. But we have to learn from the game. A lot is there to work on,” Hussey said.

DJ Bravo was bought by CSK in the auctions held in January for a whopping INR 6.4 crore. Post the emphatic win, Bravo dedicated his man of the match award captain MS Dhoni and Chennai fans. Elaborating on that Mike shed light on Bravo’s love for the franchise and its fans.

“Bravo has tremendous love for CSK, feels like it’s a family here. Bravo has been really motivated to do well. He knows his role very well and knows what is expected of him. We have kept things simple for him. He has been batting a lot in the nets and honing skills,” Mike concluded.