 Bravo’s six best shot in BBL history?
Search

Bravo’s six best shot in BBL history?

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is often regarded as one the best cricketers the in shortest format of the game. His heroics with both bat and ball are well known around the world.Bravo who is currently playing for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League yet again came into spotlight after launching a mammoth six in an encounter against Melbourne Stars.

By: || Updated: 13 Jan 2018 03:30 PM
Bravo’s six best shot in BBL history?

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is often regarded as one the best cricketers the in shortest format of the game. His heroics with both bat and ball are well known around the world.

Bravo who is currently playing for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League yet again came into spotlight after launching a mammoth six in an encounter against Melbourne Stars.

In the thirteenth over of the chase, Bravo dispatched James Faulkner over deep extra cover. The ball landed in the second tier of the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.

Chasing a target of 168, Gades lost the match to Stars by 23 runs but Bravo’s humungous hit became the talking point of the match. Bravo’s blow is being termed as best shot in BBL history. The All-rounder scored 26 off 18 balls which included 2 fours and a mammoth six.

Bravo also recently became the first bowler to take 400 T20 wickets.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Lakmal named Lanka vice-captain for B'desh Tests

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: ‘I want Vikas Gupta to WIN the ...
VIDEO
What is the reason behind SC judges conducting a ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Bigg Boss 11: Here is the WINNER of ...