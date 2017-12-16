Bravo rules out return to international cricket

New Delhi: Windies star Dwayne Bravo has ruled out return to international cricket and wants to solely focus on playing short format leagues around the world.

The 34-year-old is currently plying his trade for Maratha Arabians in the T10 league in Sarjah

"I am looking at these tournaments as a chance to continue playing cricket," Bravo said. "As long as I can play cricket, I am happy. As far as internationals are concerned, I have been dropped from the West Indies team.

"I was dropped while I was fit. I don't think now, at 34, it would make any sense coming back," Bravo said. "I just need to see what is left for me, for my fans to see Dwayne Bravo playing cricket. That is my priority.

Bravo played his last featured for Windies in September 2016 during a T20 clash against Pakistan. The all-rounder played red-ball cricket for the country in 2010.