Boxer Amit enters semis, assured of medal at CWG

Amit defeated Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed in a split 4-1 verdict.



Chasing a third successive international gold, the 22-year-old fromHaryana overcame a rusty start to turn the tables on his opponent.



Amit had lost the opening round on a majority decision but came back strongly to clinch the bout and a spot in the semifinals in his maiden appearance at a multi-sport event.



Amit had lost the opening round on a majority decision but came back strongly to clinch the bout and a spot in the semifinals in his maiden appearance at a multi-sport event.

He had won gold medals at the India Open and the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming into the Games.

