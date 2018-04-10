Boxer Amit enters semis, assured of medal at CWG

Chasing a third successive international gold, the 22-year-old fromHaryana overcame a rusty start to turn the tables on his opponent.
Amit had lost the opening round on a majority decision but came back strongly to clinch the bout and a spot in the semifinals in his maiden appearance at a multi-sport event.
He had won gold medals at the India Open and the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming into the Games.
First Published: 10 Apr 2018 11:23 AM