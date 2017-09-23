Bowlers are better captains than batsmen: Ishant

Photo: AFP Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Not many know that Ishant Sharma is a former Team India ‘skipper’, and has lead the Indian team in Australia, albeit in a practice game in 2014. Still Ishant isn’t too surprised that making him Delhi skipper for the Ranji season has made big news. He says maybe it’s because Gambhir has opted out.

Ishant admits, despite his 77 Test match appearances, it was a pleasant surprise when it was offered to him and says it’s time that he ensures that the myth of fast bowlers not being good skippers is put to rest.

“Bowlers have a tremendous reading of the game. We have to think ahead of the batsman and plan accordingly to get 20 wickets in a Test match, without proper understanding of the game, it is not possible,”Ishant told Wah Cricket.

“A batsman doesn’t have to sweat too much on mentally while scoring runs. But that is not the case with bowlers. We have to derive plans for each batsman and then deliver it on the field. I think this understanding will help me while leading Delhi.”

The lanky fast bowler, who used to lead the Indian seam attack in the longest format as recent as the last Australia series is excited to lead Delhi, which has a good mix of experience and youth in its kitty.

“I’m eager to deliver the goods for Delhi. We have some experienced players who have played for India and on the other hand, there are some really talented youngsters. So I’m looking forward to an exciting season,” added Ishant.

Barring a three-Test home series against Sri Lanka, India doesn’t have a tryst with the red ball before South Africa tour in January next year. So, Ishant, now a Test-specialist will be available for almost all the Ranji Trophy matches for Delhi – a fact that went in his favour.

The other deserving candidate Rishab Pant will be busy with his India A commitments.

Delhi will hope the leader in Ishant will bring new fortunes for the team, which has been struggling to reach the knock out stages for the past three years despite having current and fringe India cricketers in the line-up.

Ishant will join the Delhi camp on September 30 before leading them for the first time in October 6 in their opening encounter against Assam.