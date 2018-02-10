Bowler-fielder collaborate to deny batsman his maiden ton

New Delhi: Leeward Islands are drawing sharp criticism after the team denied opposition batsman Zak Crawley from reaching his maiden List A ton. The incident happened on Tuesday when Kent opener was batting on 99 and the Island’s bowler and fielder in an unsportsmanlike behaviour misfielded and gave away extras to deny 20-year-old from reaching his century.

In a Group B match of Regional Super50 tournament at North Sound in West Indies, Islands batting first scored a paltry 183. Chasing the target, Kent were on the verge of victory with 180 on board for loss of just one wicket. Opening batsman Zak Crawley was batting on 98 and needed a couple of runs to register his maiden List A hundred.

Pacer Sheeno Bridge in a bid to block Crawley from slamming a ton, bowled the first two balls wide outside his off stumps. The third delivery was too thrown wide but Crawley managed to get bat on it and took a single and put partner Sean Dickson on strike.

With Kent needing just a run to win, Dickson tried to negotiate the rest of the over so that his partner could reach the milestone. On the last ball of the over, the right-hand batsman pushed the ball towards midwicket. Crawley, not bothered about his century, called for a single, but was refused by Dickson. But the gesture went in vain as Islands fielder allowed the ball to reach the boundary ensuring that Crawley was left stranded on 99.

Though the 20-year-old opener was denied a ton but was awarded Man of The Match for his brilliant unbeaten 99 in the chase.