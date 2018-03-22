Boult, Southee rip England out for 58

New Zealand quick Trent Boult wreaked havoc with the pink ball to dismantle the visiting England side for a paltry 58 in the opening session of the Day/Night Test match in Auckland on Thursday.

Rampant Boult returned with a magnificent figure of 6 for 32 while his pace partner Tim Southee scalped 4 for 25 runs.

The tourist to could only survive for 20.4 overs with Craig Overton being the top scorer for the Joe Root led side with an unbeaten 33.

Having won the toss, Kane Williamson invited the visitors to bat first and proving his decision right, the pacers immediately did the damage, with opener Alastair Cook (5) the first man to fall.

From there, England lost 6 wickets for 12 runs, with Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes falling for a duck before Craig Overton took the field to avoid further humiliation.

Only 2 England batsmen managed to cross the double-digit mark and 5 batsmen returned back without scoring.