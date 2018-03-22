Boult and Williamson rout England on Day 1

New Delhi: Riding on skipper Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 91, New Zealand ended Day 1 of the first day-night Test against England in a commanding position with a lead of 117 runs. After burying the visitors for a paltry 58 (one of the lowest scores in England’s history), Williamson along with useful contributions from the middle order helped New Zealand finish the opening day of the Auckland Test at 175 for 3.

Earlier Kiwi pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee wreaked havoc bundling out England inside 21 overs. After losing the toss England were invited to bat first on the teasing Auckland track. English batsmen failed to cope up with the breathtaking swing bowling display by pacers Bolt and Southee.

Boult, who finished the England innings with a career-best six for 32, started their downfall when he had Alastair Cook out for five in the fifth over. Post Cook, followed a steady stream of batsmen going to and from the crease, five of them departing with a duck and only Mark Stoneman (11) able to join Craig Overton (33 not out) with double figures. After Cook, Boult claimed Joe Root for a six-ball duck, Dawid Malan for two, Ben Stokes who faced eight deliveries on his return to Test cricket -- for a duck, Chris Woakes (5) and James Anderson (1).

Southee, who finished with four for 25, kept up the carnage with the wickets of Stoneman, plus Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad, who were each dismissed without scoring.

At one stage England were flirting with the world-record low of 26, set by New Zealand on the same ground against England in 1955, until number nine batsman Overton spared their blushes with an unbeaten 33 at the end.

Apart from Stuart Broad taking his 400th Test wicket it was a bleak day for the tourists, who registered their sixth lowest total in Tests.

Henry Nicholls and was unbeaten on 24 along with Williamson at stumps with the pair putting on 52 for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: New Zealand 175 for 3 (Williamson 91*, Nicholls 24*) lead England 58 (Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25) by 117 runs.