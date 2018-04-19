Borren calls time on international career

Peter Borren, the longest-serving Netherland skipper on Wednesday called curtains down on his international career.

Bowling all-rounder Pieter Seelar will take over the reins from Borren while Jeroen Smits has been named as the new team manager.

Announcing his decision the call time on his career, Borren wrote, “It has been my absolute privilege to play and lead this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved. I've feel very lucky indeed. Cricket in orange has been my life. I will miss it so much. I have so many great memories. Go well boys!”

Borren has been an instrumental figure in the Dutch side, having led them to the World Cricket League title and earning qualification the ODI championship in December 2017.

The 34-year-old has seen the Dutch side grow as a professional set-up during his 9-year stint at the helm.

Borren played a vital role in the Netherlands' famous victory over England in the 2009 ICC World Twenty20, hitting 30 from 25 deliveries as his side chased down 163 at Lord's.