 Blind Cricket World Cup: India thump Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Blind Cricket World Cup: India thump Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Blind Cricket World Cup: India thump Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Deepak Malik's (B3) unbeaten 179 helped India to get their first win as they beat Sri lanka by six wickets in the Blind Cricket World Cup here on Wednesday.

By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 12:00 PM
Blind Cricket World Cup: India thump Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Dubai: Deepak Malik's (B3) unbeaten 179 helped India to get their first win as they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the Blind Cricket World Cup here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka scored 358/8 with Suranga Sampath (B3) scoring 68 runs in 60 balls while K.A. Silva (B1) slammed 64 in 46 balls.

Chasing a massive total, India started off on a positive note, thanks to a brilliant ton by Malik. He batted brilliantly throughout the innings and helped India overhaul the target in 32 overs.

Apart from him, Prakash Jayaramiah (B3) scored 76 in 51 balls. Sunil Ramesh (B3) took three wickets in his six overs.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story White replaces injured Lynn in Australia ODI squad

trending now

VIDEO
Case registered against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for ...
INDIA
SC to decide if KV’s promote a religion ...
INDIA
Barabanki, UP: Authorities pressurize families of deceased after 12 die ...