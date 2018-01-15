Bengaluru to host first ever India-Afghanistan Test match

New Delhi: The M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru is all set to host the first ever India-Afghanistan Test match, which will be also be the debut in the longest format for the Afghans.

The official announcement is still awaited, but in all likelihood, the Test match will be awarded to the Karantaka State Cricket Association.

Afghanistan became a gull-time ICC member in June last year along with Ireland after their consistant performance. The Afghans have taken giant strides into interantional cricket. They grabbed headlines by beating West Indies in their own backyard. in the ongoing U-19 World Cup their colts stunned heavyweights Pakistan.

BCCI, which has been supportive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board right from its inception, announced that the Afghans will play their first Test match in India.

Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions.

The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction last year.

Thirteen Afghan players have registered themselves for the IPL auction on January 27-28.