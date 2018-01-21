Benching Rahane wrong, but he needs to forget about the past: Kapil

New Delhi: India’s most successful overseas batsman was benched in the first two Tests against South Africa. Based on ‘current form’ skipper Virat Kohli opted for Rohit Sharma over vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. But after back-to-back failures it seems that Rahane is all set to replace Rohit in the final Test in Johannesburg.

Former India great Kapil Dev is of the opinion that skipper Kohli should include Rahane instead of struggling Rohit in the third Test which begins from 24th January.

Speaking exclusively to Wah Cricket, Kapil said that self-belief will be crucial for Rahane if he is included in playing XI. “Rahane will be low on confidence after getting dropped from the first two Tests. But now, his thought process will be important before he steps on the field. He has to be mentally strong and think about the opportunity given now rather than getting upset about the past.”

Sharma who was picked over Rahane, failed miserably in the series scoring a total of 78 in four innings. Sharma lagged technique against Proteas quicks and had horrible shot selection.

The legend also showed his disappointment over team’s selection in the ongoing series. “You don’t put your best overseas batsman on the bench when the team is struggling. Rahane has a tremendous overseas record. Very few Indian batsmen have such good records in overseas conditions. Benching him was a wrong move.” former India captain said

Rahane averages 53.44 in 24 matches played in away conditions. He also has six centuries to his name.

Team India has already lost the three match series 0-2 and will look for a consolatory win in the final Test.