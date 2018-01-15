Ben Stokes charged with affray, could face jail term of up to 2 years

London: Three months after their involvement in a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol, the Crown Prosecution Service has charged England all-rounder Ben Stokes and two others with affray that could lead to a jail term of up to two years.

The confrontation left a man with a fractured eye socket and saw Stokes suspended from international cricket until "further notice" by the England and Wales Cricket Board, meaning he missed the Ashes series in Australia.

Confirming the criminal charge, a spokesperson for England's Crown Prosecution Service said: "The CPS was passed a file of evidence by Avon and Somerset Police on 29 November in relation to an incident of disorder in Bristol city centre.

"Further material was subsequently received in late December. Following a review of all the available evidence, the CPS has today authorised the police to charge three men with affray in connection with the incident.

Stokes was dropped from England’s Ashes squad after the incident. However, the all-rounder now has been included in the T20 squad for the Australia series.

Stokes and two others will have to appear in front the Bristol Magistrate within a six-month period.

"Ben Stokes, 26, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26, are all due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on a date to be fixed in relation to this charge."