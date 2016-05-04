BCCI confirms India's tour to Zimbabwe, announces match schedule

The BCCI on Wednesday confirmed the Indian cricket team's tour of Zimbabwe next month for a three-match ODI series and three T20 Internationals.The six matches are scheduled to be held over 12 days, starting with the opening one-dayer on June 11 and the last T20 on June 22."The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Zimbabwe Cricket have confirmed the schedule for the India's tour of Zimbabwe, 2016," the BCCI said in a statement.All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa was yesterday quoted as saying, "After finalising all the formalities with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), we are pleased to announce the incoming tour scheduled for this June.India had toured Zimbabwe under skipper Ajinkya Rahane in July last year. The visitors won the ODI series 3-0 and the T20 series was tied 1-1.This is the fourth time India will be touring Zimbabwe in the last six years.