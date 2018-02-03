BCCI awards cash prize after India creates history

New Delhi: India today lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final, underlining their dominant run in the tournament and giving Rahul Dravid the biggest success of his coaching career.

As it has been the case throughout the tournament, India had all their bases covered with bowlers bouncing back to dismiss Australia for 216 from 183 for four at one stage.

The highly-rated batting, barring a minor blip, completed the job with conviction as India chased down the modest target in 38.5 overs.

Soon After the victory, The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) announced prize money for victorious Indian U19 team.

The board on their official website announced Rs 50 Lakh to India U19 Head Coach, Rahul Dravid. The members of India U19 team will receive Rs 30 lakhs each while the members of the Support Staff will be awarded Rs 20 lakhs each.

“I congratulate the U19 team who have made the country proud. Head Coach Rahul Dravid played his cricket with sincerity and it was pleasing to see the boys uphold the value. They have been fantastic athletes and even better ambassadors. The boys have done so well, and I am sure they will work hard and climb the ladder and represent the senior team in the future,” said Vinod Rai, Chairman, CoA

Indian team created history by becoming the only team to win the U19 World Cup four times. Manjot Kalra was awarded man of the Match for his unbeaten 101 off 102 balls while Shubman Gill was decleared Man of the Tournament for being the second highest scorer in the tournament.