BCCI announces women’s squad for ODI series against Australia

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the women's squad for the One-Day International series against Australia next month. Mithali Raj will once again lead the team in the series while Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as her deputy.

“The All-India Women's Selection Committee has named the India Women's squad for the Paytm ODI series against Australia Women. The three-match series that will be held in Vadodara is part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2017-2020),” BCCI said in its statement.

India’s pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami missed out on selection after failing to recover from injury which she sustained during South Africa series.

However bowling all-rounder Sukanya Parida managed a comeback in the squad after a gap of 15 months. The 24-year-old last represented India in ODI against West Indiaes Women in November 2016.

Jemimah Rodrigues too retained her place in the squad after successful debut series against South Africa.

The Indian team will be high on confidence after their historic ODI and T20 series triumph against South Africa in their own backyard.

The three-match series is scheduled to start from 12th March in Vadodara. The second and third encounter will be held on 15th and 18th respectively.

“The ODI series will be followed by the Paytm T20I tri-series and the squad for the same will be named later,” added BCCI in the release.

The squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice captain), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma.