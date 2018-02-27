BCCI announces squads for Deodhar Trophy and Irani Cup

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday evening announced squads for Deodhar Trophy and Irani Cup. The cricket board on its official website released the 15-member squad for the final two domestic events of the season. For Deodhar Trophy, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been appointed to lead India-A while Mumbai lad Shreyas Iyer will captain India-B in the tournament. The two teams will compete against Karnataka, the winners of the Paytm Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017-18. Karnataka defeated Saurashtra in the final played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday by 41 runs.

U19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw and Man of the Tournament Shubman Gill have been named for the tournament and both will represent India A. While India pacer Mohammed Shami will feature in India-A, Umesh Yadav has been named in India-B squad.

The matches will be held in Dharamsala from 4th March to 8th March 2018.

India A squad: R Ashwin (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Akshdeep Nath, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amandeep Khare, Rohit Rayudu

India B squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (WK), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar

On the other hand, Karnataka skipper Karun Nair will lead Rest of India against Ranji champions Vidarbha in Irani Cup which will take place in Nagpur from March 14-18, 2018. Opener Mayank Agarwal who was the highest scorer in Ranji season will feature for Rest of India in the Cup. Prithvi Shaw has once again been included in the squad.

Rest of India squad: Karun Nair (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth