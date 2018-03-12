BCCI announces Paytm as Official Umpire Partner for IPL

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced its association with Paytm as the Official Umpire Partner of the Indian Premier League for the next five years.

NEWS: @Paytm signs up as the Official Umpire Partner for VIVO IPL for the next 5 Years



Paytm is also the Title Sponsor of India Cricket.

Speaking on the development IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla said "Paytm are presently the Title Sponsors of India Cricket and the relationship has now been extended to the IPL. Both Paytm and BCCI share a strong bond and we will continue to provide great value to Paytm," Chairman IPL, Rajeev Shukla said.

"We are delighted to be the IPL Umpire Partner for the next five years. Cricket has been a key element in Paytm's brand journey and it has worked brilliantly for our young brand, said Founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The eleventh edition of Indian cricket’s biggest extravaganza is scheduled to begin from 7th April. This time the tournament will also see the return of heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan royals. A total of 60 matches, including the play-offs will be played across 9 venues in 51 days with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Mumbai.