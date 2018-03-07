BCCI announces new contract system for Indian Cricket

New Delhi: The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the new the Annual Player Contracts for the period from October 2017 to September 2018.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India was of the view that the performance and position of Indian Cricket needs to be recognised with the fee structure comparable to the best in the world.

Two new categories have been included in the new contract system. Category (A+) has been introduced for Team India Men and category (C) for Team India Women.

The Domestic Match fee structure is all set to witness an over 200 per cent hike in each category.

In the men’s category Grade (A+) players will receive an amount of INR 7 Crores for the above mentioned period. Grade (A) players will be given INR 5 Crores. Grade (B) and (C) players will be given INR 3 & 1 Crores respectively.

While in women’s category Grade (A) players will receive INR 50 Lakhs while Grade (B) players will be paid a sum of INR 30 Lakhs. Grade (C) players will get INR 10 Lakhs for the respective period

Salient features of the new contract system

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami axed from the contracted players list presumably after expose of his multiple extra-marital affairs which was aired in several news channels on Wednesday morning.

ODI and T20I wicketkeeper MS Dhoni name has not been listed in the elite (A+) category. Dhoni’s name features in the (A) category.

Along with Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin has also been relegated from top-bracket in BCCI contracts

Here is the entire list of players under new contract system.

Men’s Team

Grade A+ Players: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A Players: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Wridhhiman Saha

Grade B Players: KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Dinesh Karthik

Grade C Players: Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Jayant Yadav

Women’s Team

Grade A Players: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

Grade B Players: Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma