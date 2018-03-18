BCCI agrees to reschedule KXIP's home matches

New Delhi: With the Chandigarh airport set to remain shut between March 12 to 31, the IPL’s Governing Council has decided to swap the dates of the Kings XI Punjab’s home matches with the first three games to be played in Mohali (in April) and the remaining four to be played in Indore (in May).

As per the revised itinerary, KXIP will play in Mohali on (April 15, 19 and 23) instead of Indore.

However, Indore will benefit from the arrangement as they now have four matches in their kitty (May 4, 6, 12 and 14).

"There were logistical difficulties that teams would have encountered had KXIP played their home games in Mohali in May. Therefore the IPL Governing Council has decided that the dates will be swapped and Indore will now host all their matches in May," acting president and IPL Governing Council member CK Khanna told PTI today.