BCB clears Al-Amin to bowl in Bangladesh domestic matches

Dhaka/New Delhi: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has cleared pacer Al-Amin Hossain and can now resume bowling in domestic competitions.

Al-Amin was reported for suspect action during an encounter between Khulna Titans and Comilla Victorians in Bangladesh Premier League on November 28. His wicket of Ariful Haque in the 15th over brought him under scrutiny of the match officials.

He continued bowling in the BPL but didn't take part in the first round of the BCL first-class competition that started earlier this week. On January 7, Hossain underwent a retest under the bowling action review committee in Mirpur.

Al-Amin Hossain was cleared after bowling action review committee found his action to be "sufficiently rectified"

"The technical assessment found no extension outside what is allowed. He (Al Amin Hossain) is now free to bowl in matches and competitions," the committee's chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus said.