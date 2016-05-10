Batting tips by Ravi Shastri

In your throw-downs, ask someone to pitch the ball up and start driving of the front foot. That will help in breaking the reluctance to stay on the back foot.

(Parthasubha Shyam, 21, Burdwan)(Sagar Singh, 13, Howrah)Use the depth of the crease when playing back. It will give you that extra bit of time.(Sainik Khaddar, 13, Calcutta-37)Watch the ball coming out of the bowler’s hand and don’t commit.(Ashit Baruah, 14, Shillong)Do what you are most comfortable with. There is no hard and fast rule that you have to run straight.(Agniva Bhattacharya, 14, Calcutta-103)Yes. And making sure your grip and wrist position is right.(S. Mukherjee, 16, Calcutta)If it helps why not. It will help if your head position where you are watching the ball with both eyes in normal stance is checked.(Kinshuk Chakraborty, 17, Calcutta)Make sure you watch the ball and move your feet with intent forward or back.(Sampark Sinha, 19, Imphal)You are not using the depth of the crease and picking a line way outside off stump.(Dipan Chand, 22, Calcutta)Yes for sure. It will help your back foot game and help you with the pull and cut shots.(Shamik Dasgupta, 19, Calcutta)A combination of all three ideally without sacrificing pace.