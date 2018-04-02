Battered and bruised but not broken, Shami joins Daredevils training

New Delhi: Setting aside all the troubles, Mohammed Shami on Monday joined finally joined the Delhi Daredevils training ahead of the Indian Premier League, starting on April 7.

Shami was away from cricket for quite some time after his personal life went in tatters following the series of allegations slapped by his wife Hasin Jahan.

He also sustained a head injury after his vehicle collided with a truck when he was on way to Delhi from Dehradun following a short training stint at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), which is run by Bengal batsman and India A player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father.

At the Kotla on Monday, Shami was seen doing the fitness drills besides some catching practice ahead of the warm-up game. In an indication that the injury has not fully healed, the 28-year-old's forehead was covered with a band-aid.

With his off-field troubles mounting, it seemed at one stage that Shami will not play in the IPL.

However, his participation was cleared the moment the BCCI offered him a fresh central contract, which it had withheld following his wife's police complaint.

The BCCI had decided to withhold Shami's contract after his wife Jahan made a series of allegations, including adultery and domestic violence, and lodged a police complaint against him. Shami has denied all the allegations.