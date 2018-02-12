Batsmen confident against Indian spinners after Jo’Burg triumph: Phehlukwayo

New Delhi: After win against rampant India in the fourth one-dayer, the South African team is riding high on confidence. In the rain-curtailed encounter, the Proteas batsmen for the first time in the series, played the Indian spinners with ease. The deadly duo of Kuldeep and Chahal took a pounding as batsmen flicked and swept the wrist spinners with comfort.

Ahead of the fifth encounter at Port Elizabeth on Tuesday pacer Andile Phehlukwayo assured that the hosts have learnt from their mistakes against the spinners and are much more confident as a unit against the Indian attack.

“We have a good momentum now from the last game we played. We have come really far that victory because the guys have been working really hard in the nets and we have been very specific about our training (against spin). (In the last game) We were looking to be positive. We got into good positions and tried to pick the ball, watch the ball and played really straight,” said Phehlukwayo

The pitch at St George's Park historically has provided help to spinners. When asked about the strategy on the brownish surface against the duo Phehlukwayo said that the team has had discussions and confidence against the spinners will be the key.

"We have been doing good analysis and have good game plans. Obviously the conditions were different (at Wanderers). So it’s a game plan that we have had in our change room, to be really positive, look to score and get into good positions. You don't want to worry too much about what they do but what you do as a team. Once again it's a new game. So you just want to take the new stuff and back yourself. When I say change in game plan, I am also being specific about mentally,” said the pacer.

India still has 3-1 ahead over the hosts and will look to seal the series in their favour in the fifth encounter.