Bangladesh unveils schedule for upcoming tri-nation

Dhaka: Bangladesh announced on Thursday the schedule for a tri-nation one-day international series in January against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will run from January 15 to January 27 under lights at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

The hosts will also play two Tests and two Twenty20 matches against Sri Lanka after the ODI series wraps up.

The first Test will be in Chittagong and the second in the capital Dhaka. The limited overs matches will be held in Dhaka and the northeastern city of Sylhet.

This will also be the first tri-series since 2010.