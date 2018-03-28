Bangladesh eye Kirsten as team consultant

Bangladesh Cricket Board is in talks with former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten to rope him in as a consultant for an extended period.

The Bangladesh cricket team is without a head coach since October, after former Sri Lanka opener Chandika Haturusingha vacated his position to take up his country’s top job.

But Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesperson Jalal Yunus said they had offered Kirsten, 50, who was India's coach when they won the 2011 World Cup, a different role unlike that of a head coach.

"He is on our list but he will come only as a team consultant. It's not final, though. Hopefully, we will be able to strike a deal after the Indian Premier League," Yunus said.

Kirsten, who is all set to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 11, has a tremendous coaching experience under his belt at the international level, having helped India lift the World Cup in 2011.

The 50-year-old featured in 101 Tests and 185 ODIs for the Proteas before taking the coaching job.

"If he agrees, he will also work with the Under-19 and the A-team and give us advice about cricket structure," Yunus said.

The BCB said it would appoint a separate head coach for the national team even if it reached an agreement with Kirsten.

"He will not always be with the team, he will deal with separate issues, work with development squads like what Eddie Barlow did. He (Kirsten) will give advice but there will be a head coach."

Former South African great Barlow was Bangladesh's coaching director when the country achieved Test status in 2000.

Former West Indies great Courtney Walsh acted as Bangladesh's head coach during the recent Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 triangular tournament in Sri Lanka, in which they narrowly lost to India in the final.