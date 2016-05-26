Bangar named head coach for Zimbabwe cricket tour

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar was on Thursday appointed national head coach for the limited overs tour of Zimbabwe, starting June 11 while ex-domestic cricketer Abhay Sharma was named fielding coach.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced that former cricketer Koka Ramesh will tour with the men in blue as administrative manager.India will play the first One-Day International (ODI) on June 11. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led young Indian brigade will take on Zimbabwe in three ODIs and as many T20Is in Harare."Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team for the forthcoming tour to Zimbabwe, comprising three One-Day International matches and three T20 international matches to be played in Harare," BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke said in a statement."Abhay Sharma has been appointed as the fielding coach of the team."The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Koka Ramesh, a former cricketer and Zonal Secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association, as the Administrative Manager of the Indian team for the tour to Zimbabwe," he added.Bangar had previously worked with the national team as the batting coach when former India skipper Ravi Shastri was the director before their contracts ended with the World T20 championship in March-April.