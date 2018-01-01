Sabbir stripped off BCB contract for beating up fan

Dhaka: As punishment for assaulting a fan during a first-class match, Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has been stripped of his BCB central contract.



According to a ESPNcricinfo report, Sabbir has also been fined $25,000 approx. He won't be playing domestic cricket for the next six months.



Falling under Grade B in the BCB's list of contracted cricketers, Sabbir was the first cricketer in Bangladesh to be punished in such a manner.



After the disciplinary committee's hearing on Monday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan spelled out these punishments.



The incident took place on December 21, the second day of Rajshahi Division's National Cricket League game against Dhaka Metropolis.



According to the report, Sabbir also allegedly misbehaved with the match referee.



Sabbir, according to the committee's Vice Chairman Sheikh Sohel, apologised for his actions during Monday's hearing.



"We felt that he didn't learn anything from his past two punishments," Sohel said. "We have meted out a heavy punishment. He is out of the national contract, which is a huge blow. He is also fined Tk 20 lakh. But this is his last chance. If he has another brush with indiscipline, he will be permanently suspended."