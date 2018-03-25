Bancroft, Smith admit to ball tampering in Cape Town

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events Australian captain Steve Smith along with opener Cameron Bancroft admitted to the charges ball tampering during the ongoing third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town. Smith and Bancroft in the startling post-match press conference confessed and apologized for rubbing “yellow tape” on the ball.

Bancroft admitted to using yellow tape and dirt from the pitch on the sticky side, which he kept in his pocket and rubbed against the ball in the second session of the third day as South Africa's Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers piled on runs to push the Proteas lead to 294 at stumps on day two.

Bancroft also confirmed that he that he has been charged with an offence by ICC match officials for attempting to alter the condition of the ball and faces a possible ban.

"We just had discussions with the match officials,” he said. “I've been charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball. "We had a discussion during the [lunch] break and I saw an opportunity to use some tape, get some granules from the rough patches on the wickets and change the condition, it didn't work, the umpires didn't change the ball.

"I was cited on the screen and that resulted in me shoving it down my trousers. Once I was sighted on the big screens I panicked quite a lot.I want to be here because I'm accountable for my actions. I've got to live with the consequences and the damage to my reputation."

The incident happened in the 43rd over when Bancroft was captured putting a yellow object down the front of his pants moments before the umpires seemingly inquired what was in the fielder’s pockets.

Enjoy the rest of your holiday in South Africa @cbancroft4 ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/CTVBxB3ajF — Simon Harmer (@SimonHarmerRSA) March 24, 2018

The charge is a Level 2 offence under the ICC's Code of Conduct, with possible sanctions a fine of his match fee anywhere between 50 and 100 per cent, with either three or four demerit points added to his record. Four demerit points would trigger an automatic one-Test ban.

Captain Steve Smith accepted a large part of the responsibility, saying it was a decision that the team came to as a collective but one that did not involve the coaches.

"It was the leadership group's idea," said Smith. "Poor choice and we deeply regret our actions. The coaches weren't involved. It was purely the leadership group who came up with this.I am not proud of what's happened. It's not within the spirit of the game. My integrity, the team's integrity and the leadership group's integrity has come into question. It wont happen again.

"This is the first time it has happened under my leadership. We saw this game as such as an important game. We've seen the ball reversing through this series and this ball didn't seem like it was going to go. It's such poor actions. Deeply regrettable and wont happen again. I can promise you. I can promise you this is the first time it has happened.

"I am embarrassed. I know the boys in the shed are embarrassed as well. Being the leader, I am incredibly sorry. If we weren't caught, I would still regret it.