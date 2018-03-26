Ball-tampering scandal: Smith, Warner could face lifetime ban from CA

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner could face anything up to a life ban after admitting to ball-tampering during the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

The ICC on Sunday handed Smith a one-Test suspension and docked his full match fees as per its code of conduct. However, the punishment from Cricket Australia is expected to be much stringent.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the CA’s conduct of behavior allows life ban for a player caught cheating.

CA’s head of integrity Iain Roy and head of high-performance Pat Howard have travelled to South Africa to begin the probe and have asked the players to stay back in the Africa country to coordinate with the team of investigators.

The name of Australian coach Darren Lehmann is also expected to be under scanner after Smith confessed that the senior leadership was involved in the decision to alter the condition of the ball.

The CEO of Cricket Australia on Sunday issued a public apology to the supporters of the game.

"To our Australian Cricket Fans, we are sorry," Sutherland said. "We are sorry that you had to wake up this morning to news from South Africa that our Australian Men's Cricket team and our Captain admitted conducting that is outside both the Laws of our game and the Spirit of Cricket. This behaviour calls into question the integrity of the team and Cricket Australia."