Ball tampering row: Cricket Australia orders probe, terms it a ‘sad day for Australian cricket’

New Delhi: Reacting to the ball-tampering scandal which rocked the Australian cricket team on the third day of the Cape Town Test, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland on Sunday expressed disappointed and shock over the incident.

Describing it a "sad day for Australian cricket” Sutherland announced that the matter is being dealt with utmost urgency and seriousness. Sutherland also revealed that a two-member team will be flying to Cape Town to gather more details over the issue.

“Cricket Australia (CA) are sending two officials to South Africa to investigate the ball-tampering issue in which the Steve Smith-led Australian team find themselves embroiled. Iain Roy, the Head of Integrity, and Pat Howard, the High Performance Manager, would attempt to get a clearer picture before further action is taken against players and staff involved,” said CA CEO James Sutherland.

When asked about future of Steve Smith who confessed to the charges of ball-tampering, Sutherland denied commenting on Smith’s long-term future as captain but asserted that “Steve Smith is currently captain of the Australian team.”

The incident unearthed in the 43rd over of the South African second inning when 25-year-old Cameron Bancroft was captured on camera rubbing “yellow tape” on the ball to rough up the ball in an attempt to generate reverse swing.

Sutherland confirmed that that Cricket Australia (CA) won’t jump to conclusions even after stunning admission by skipper Smith but instead will be carrying a thorough inquiry to get a clearer picture of the events. Showing his disappointment over the incident Sutherland revealed that the act of the players was not in the spirit of the game and has led the Australian cricket fans down.

"One of the unique things about the game of cricket is that it's to be played not only within the laws of the game but also the spirit of the game. Activities on the field yesterday in Cape Town were neither within the laws of the game nor within the spirit of the game. For us at Cricket Australia that's extremely disappointing and more importantly, for Australian cricket fans, it's extremely disappointing," said Sutherland.