Balaji named CSK bowling coach, Fleming to head coaching staff

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings have roped in Lakshmipathy Balaji in the coaching staff which will be headed by Stephen Fleming. The former India pacer will guide the CSK’s bowling department for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Chennai based franchise is keen to get back the core team and has already retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the IPL retention earlier this month.

Stephen Fleming, who played for CSk, was the coach of the team till they got suspended in 2015. Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey (batting coach) and Balaji would form part of the coaching set-up while trainer Gregory King and physio Tommy Simsek from the old set up would also remain.

Fleming donned the role of coach for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Hussey too was with CSK from 2008 till 2013 before returning (in 2015) after a stint with Mumbai Indians.

“We like to retain the core team because of which we are retaining the entire support staff, with Fleming as the head coach and Hussey as the batting coach and Balaji, the local boy, as bowling coach," said CSK CEO K S Viswanathan at a promotional event in Chennai.