Bad light rescues Sri Lanka tottering at 75/7, Kolkata Test ends in draw

Virat Kohli authored a captains knock of 104 not out before Bhuvneshwar Kumar wreaked havoc with spectacular figures of 11-8-8-4 as India narrowly missed a spectacular win at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.India will be disappointed not to get a result despite dominating the last two days of the Test match and in particularly the final session on the Day 5.Sri Lanka suffered a dramatic collapse in their pursuit of 231 runs and the batting order hardly showed any intentions of chasing the total given to them. The Sri Lankan opening pair was sent back cheaply and the visitors struggled on 8/2 before the tea.The final session belonged to India as the bowlers did their best to get closer to victory, picking another five in the process but bad visibility forced the umpires to call off the day.Earlier, Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 104 from 119 deliveries to become the joint fastest in the cricket history to score 50 international hundreds.The 29-year-old took 348 innings to smash 50 tons. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, took 376 innings to achieve the same feat.This was Kohli's 18th Test hundred with a six over extra cover off fast bowler Suranga Lakmal and he let out a big roar, going down on his knees to celebrate the moment.With 18 Test hundreds to his name, Kohli has now pipped Dilip Vengsarkar (17) but is still behind Mohammed Azharuddin (22), Virender Sehwag (23), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Tendulkar (51).