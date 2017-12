Pakistan middle order batsman Babar Azam went from zero to hero on the same match by appearing on both sides of the record books during a charity match at Faisalabad.

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of Pakistan, Azam scored a breathtaking 26-ball century to lead his side Reds to a comfortable nine-wicket win over the Greens in a 10-over a side friendly match. If that wasn’t eye popping enough, Azam did it after conceding six sixes in an over to teammate Shoaib Malik.

Batting first, SAF Red team scored a whopping 210 in 10 overs, riding on former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik’s heroics, who tonked Azam for six sixes in an over.

Shoaib Malik smashes 6 sixes in an over off the bowling of Babar Azam in the Shahid Afridi Foundation charity match in Faisalabad

Azam wasn’t one of those to take that insult lie down. He replied with an even more impressive 26-ball century while batting for SAF Reds to lead them to a nine-wicket win.

Babar Azam's excellent 100 off 26 balls at the Shahid Afridi Foundation match in Faisalabad

If it were an official match, Azam’s century would have been the fastest ever century recorded.

The fastest century belongs to South Africa’s AB de Villiers, who slammed a 31-ball century against West Indies in 2015.