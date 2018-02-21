Australia’s women squad for India tour announced; Lanning returns

New Delhi: Australian selectors announced women’s squad for India tour with Meg Lanning returning to lead the side after missing the action for seven months.

The 25-year-old was on the sidelines after Australia’s semi-final defeat to India in the ICC Women’s World Cup in July due to a shoulder injury

Following Alex Blackwell’s retirement from international cricket, Rachael Hynes has been named as the new vice-captain and the selectors have included uncapped Sophie Molineux and Nicola Carey for the high-voltage tour.

However, Australia will be without two key players – Tahlia McGrath and Lauren Cheatle. McGrath was instrumental in Australia’s success during the Ashes and displayed sensational form in the WBBL before ruling herself out due to a back injury.

The Australians will play three ODI against India from March 12 before the T20 tri-series against India and England which begins from March 22.

Australia ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (VC), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Australia T20 squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (VC), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington