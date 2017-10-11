Australian team bus hit by stone in Guwahati



Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI

— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

Photo: TwitterThe incident took place on Tuesday night after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) to level three-match series 1-1."Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!" Australian batsman Aaron Finch wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of the broken window of the bus.No one was, however, injured.Australia also witnessed a similar incident during their tour of Bangladesh last month.The Barsapara Stadium hosted its first international match on Tuesday.