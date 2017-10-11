Australian team bus hit by stone in Guwahati

Photo: Twitter
Guwahati: Australia's cricket squad suffered a scare after a stone was hurled at their bus while they were returning to the team hotel from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
The incident took place on Tuesday night after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) to level three-match series 1-1.
"Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!" Australian batsman Aaron Finch wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of the broken window of the bus.
No one was, however, injured.
Australia also witnessed a similar incident during their tour of Bangladesh last month.
The Barsapara Stadium hosted its first international match on Tuesday.
