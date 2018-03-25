Australian government asks CA to remove Smith as captain

New Delhi: The ball-tampering saga took a dramatic turn on Sunday afternoon when Australian government asked Cricket Australia to remove Steve Smith as captain of the Australian cricket team. The decision came after Smith along with opener Cameron Bancroft admitted to changing condition of the ball on the third day of Cape Town Test.

Australian Sports Commission (speaking for the Australian government) in a press statement released on Sunday afternoon condemned the act of cheating carried out by players during the third Test against Souh Africa. The ASC statement further demanded immediate removal of Steve Smith from the position of captain.

The statement has come just hours after Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland assured thorough investigation into the ball-tampering row though asserting that Smith will be leading the side till the two-member investigation team submits the complete report on the turn of events in Cape Town. Sutherland in his media interaction also expressed shock and termed the incident as a ‘Black Day in Australian Cricket.’

The country's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacting to the incident too termed it as ‘Shocking and Disappointing.’ Turnbull also demanded the matter to be dealt with utmost urgency and seriousness.

“We all woke up this morning shocked and bitterly disappointed by the news from South Africa. It seemed completely beyond belief that the Australian cricket team had been involved in cheating. I've spoken with David Peever, the Chairman of Cricket Australia, a few moments ago and I've expressed to him very clearly and unequivocally my disappointment and my concern about the events in South Africa. It's their responsibility to deal with it, but I have to say that (to) the whole nation, who holds those who wear the Baggy Green up on a pedestal, about as high as you can get in Australia this is a shocking disappointment. It's wrong, and I look forward to Cricket Australia taking decisive action soon,” Prime Minister Turnbull said.

Australian captain Steve Smith along with opener Cameron Bancroft on Saturday evening admitted to the charges ball tampering during the ongoing third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town. Smith and Bancroft in the startling post-match press conference confessed and apologized for rubbing “yellow tape” on the ball.