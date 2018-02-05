Australia quick Doug Bollinger announces retirement

New Delhi: Australian left-arm quick, Doug Bollinger on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, effective immediately.

The 36-year-old pacer made his Test debut for Australia in 2009 against South Africa. Bollinger represented Australia in 12 Tests, picking up 50 wickets at 25.92, with best figures of 5 for 28. He also featured in 39 One-Day Internationals for the country where he picked up 62 wickets at an impressive 23.90, and nine Twenty20 Internationals, picking up nine wickets.

“It’s been a great ride. I met so many wonderful people and achieved the ultimate ambition of playing Test cricket for Australia. I played under some great captains and players for NSW and Australia including Steve, Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting. Now it’s time for the next stage of my life with my wife Tegan and my children Skye and Liam. I couldn’t have achieved everything I have without them,” said Doug

Bollinger regularly featured for the New South Wales side, where he began in the 2002-03 season and spent 15 years of his career. He was the third highest wicket-taker for the side with 290 strikes against his name.

“I was pretty raw and they gave me a really good chance at cricket. My first captain for NSW was Steve Waugh, which was unbelievable. A special thank you to all the great people at Cricket NSW who helped me on my journey. To play for 15 or 16 seasons with the SCG as my home ground has been amazing,” the pacer added.

Bollinger also featured in the Indian Premier League where he represented Chennai Super Kings from 2010 to 2012. The pacer was a crucial figure in the CSK dressing room. He took 37 wickets in 27 games he played for the franchise.