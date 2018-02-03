 Australia opt to bat first against dominant India in the finals
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Australia opt to bat first against dominant India in the finals

Australia opt to bat first against dominant India in the finals

Three times champion Australia opted to bat first against India in the finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Tauranga.

By: || Updated: 03 Feb 2018 07:45 AM
Australia opt to bat first against dominant India in the finals

New Delhi: Three times champion Australia opted to bat first against India in the finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Tauranga.

Unbeaten in the tournament, dominant India have gone in the match with unchanged playing XI. Team will once again rely on their in-form pace battery trio of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel and Shivam Mavi to chip with quick wickets and restrict Aussies.

On the other hand, Australia who were beaten by India in the group stages of the tournament will depend on their top-order to post on decent runs on the score board. After initial loss to India, Australia has improved every game forward.

The pitch looks a batting paradise with initial help for the fast bowler with the new ball. It looks to be a high scoring encounter.

Squad:

IND XI: P Shaw*, M Kalra, S Gill, H Desai(wk), R Parag, A Sharma, A Roy, K Nagarkoti, S Mavi, S Singh, I Porel

AUS XI: M Bryant, J Edwards, J Sangha*, J Merlo, P Uppal, N McSweeney, W Sutherland, B Holt(wk), Z Evans, R Hadley, L Pope

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Injured Du Plessis out of India ODI series

trending now

MOVIES
SUPERSEXY! We are AWESTRUCK by Karan Johar’s NEW ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Announcements made in Budget are not M....
INDIA
TDP angry over AP being 'ignored' in Budget, declares ...