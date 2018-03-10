Ashwin to replace injured Jadeja in Rest of India squad

New Delhi: Injured Ravindra Jadeja will be replaced by R Ashwin in the 15-member Rest of India squad that will take on the Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in the Irani Cup which begins on March 14.

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a side strain and has been advised rest, making him unavailable for the prestigious face-off.

NEWS: R Ashwin to replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the Rest of India squad for the @Paytm Irani Cup.



Ashwin missed the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy as he was advised a week’s rest but he is fine and raring to go in the Irani Cup.

"He has now recovered and is declared fit to play," BCCI released a statement.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja remain an integral part of the Indian Test team but have lost their limited overs spot to Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.