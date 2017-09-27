Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket

Ashwin, with 82 off 130 balls, turned out out to be the highest-scorer in Worcestershire's innings which ended at 335 all out in 90.2 overs.The other two who scored half centuries were Joe Clarke (65) and Ed Barnard (75).Ashwin, who has been officially 'rested' by the Indian selectors for the ongoing ODI series against Australia, is playing his fourth game ever since making his county debut last month.In the previous three outings, the off-spinner took 13 wickets including a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire.