'Ashwin, Jadeja won’t be a part of 2019 WC team'

New Delhi: India's bowling coach Bharat Arun recently said that doors were not closed on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup in England but former Indian pacer Atul Wassan on Wednesday dismissed any chances of the duo’s return.

"Well people might say diplomatically they have a chance, but I don't see any chance unless one of Kuldeep or Chahal gets injured. One year back, no one would have thought Ashwin and Jadeja would have to fight for their place but that's a healthy competition to have," Wassan told IANS on the sidelines of the launch of Sudama Premier League.

The mystery duo of Chahal and Kuldeep has been in impeccable form in the ongoing tour which is also their first major overseas assignment outside the subcontinent. The Proteas batsmen have looked clueless against the spinners and have surrendered to the pair on multiple occasions. The debate over Ashwin and Jadeja's comeback in coloured clothing arose after the impressive show by the wrist spin twins.

Impressed by the performance of the wrist spin duo, 49-year-old Wassan credited the team management and the captain for the confidence shown in the youngsters.

"The credit should go to the team management and Virat for backing India's core strength -- spin bowling in alien conditions. And here we have two wrist spinners who have delivered pretty well. I think the management should now let these two play 50-60 games in different conditions before taking them to the World Cup," Wassan added.