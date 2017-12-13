Ashis Nehra all set to become mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Ashish Nehra and Virat Kohli are all set to reunite in the cricket field as the former may be roped in as a consultant for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Kohli himself.

Recently retired Ashish Nehra’s days off the field are soon to be over if reports are to be believed. It is a matter of time before RCB makes the formal announcement.

According to reports, Indian captain Virat Kohli is playing an active role in roping in Nehra as a mentor for RCB. The duo last met in Zaheer Khan’s reception in Mumbai and that’s where the matter was finalized.

It was Kohli, who played a principle role in giving Nehra a farewell match in his home ground against New Zealand.

RCB already has a lofty support staff in head coach Daniel Vettori, assistant coach Bharat Arun and bowling coach Alan Donald. It will be interesting to see as to what role Nehra plays in a team full of international stars.

Though the next season of IPL will see a complete reshuffle allowing a maximum of five players per franchise to be retained, it is expected RCB would not let go its two premiere stars AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

Nehra hanged his boots from all forms of cricket after playing his last match in November 1. Since then, he has gained popularity as a Hindi commentator during Sri Lanka’s tour of India.

Nehra represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last edition of IPL.