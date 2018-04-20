Arsene Wenger to resign as Arsenal's manager

Arsene Wenger has been the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and arguably one of the most successful managers in the Premier League era.



The manager has won 3 premier league titles and 7 FA Cups in a period of 22 years. 1998 was his most successful year in English football as he achieved the double in that year.



Wenger orchestrated his side to his third Premier League trophy without any defeat in 2004. This team was known as the invincibles and achieved 26 wins and 12 draws.



"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity," said Wenger.



The majority owner Stan Kroenke said that "This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in the sport. One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsène has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched.



"Arsène has unparalleled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude."



Arsene Wenger made an immediate impact when he came to Arsenal as he brought an overhaul in the drinking and food habits of the players.



The shape of the team gradually changed and Arsenal started to play the game with more fluidity and legendary defenders like Patrick Vieira and solid defensive mid-fielders like Emmanuel Petit made sure that they remain solid defensively.



This style of play resulted in Arsenal scoring a number of goals and conceding a minimum number of goals. Eventually, to become economically successful they sold their stars like Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, and Robin Van Persie.



Even after selling their stars Arsene Wenger still managed to stay in the top 4 and made sure that Arsenal qualified for Champions League for 20 seasons straight.



The Wenger Era saw a downhill from the last season as they did not qualify for the Champions League even with stars like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.



The pressure on Arsene had been growing in the recent years as they haven't been able to challenge for the title. The wait for a premier league title has already been 14 years and the fans were getting more and more frustrated.



Arsenal are having a dreadful season. They currently are in 6th position, 14 points adrift of their North London rivals Tottenham who are in 4th. The loss against Newcastle was their 11th in the league matching Wenger's worst season in Arsenal with 4 games to go.



This season will be their 2nd consecutive year of not finishing in the top 4 and can qualify for the Champions League only if they win the Europa League but face a mammoth task of going past the Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.



The legendary manager surely deserves a great send-off and the players definitely will look to make sure that the same happens by winning the Europa League.

